Pizzaiolo Brazilian restaurant ‘closed until further notice’

Brazilian-style pizza restaurant Pizzaiolo, which for nearly 25 years has been a highly popular eatery and gathering place in the Isla Verde tourist sector of Carolina, has been “closed until further notice,” according to a sign posted on its door.

The restaurant’s iconic emerald-green awning has been taken down and the façade, which was the same color, has been painted beige with brick accents, as News is my Business confirmed.

Repeated calls to the restaurant go directly to a voice recording that says, “the person you called has a mailbox that has not been set up yet.” So, the exact date of the closing or if and when it will reopen remain unclear. Text messages also went unanswered.

Pizzaiolo was established in 1998, according to the Puerto Rico State Department’s Registry of Corporations and Entities. Pizzaiolo’s electronic file shows that its registration was cancelled Oct. 18, 2014, as the business failed to file annual reports since 2010.

Meanwhile, Pizzaiolo’s last review on Yelp — which was not entirely favorable — is dated Feb. 19, 2022. The restaurant is also no longer offering delivery service on Uber Eats or DoorDash, according to their respective apps.

News is my Business repeatedly attempted to reach Pizzaiolo’s representatives but was unsuccessful. This story is developing, and this media outlet is open to speak to the restaurant’s owners about the status of the popular eatery that has served as a gathering place for Brazilian sporting events and for its traditional dishes and cocktails menu.