Planet Fitness reopens Escorial, Ciudadela gyms after $3M remodel

February 5, 2019 17

Planet Fitness invested $3 million to reopen its gyms located at the Escorial Shopping Center in Carolina and Ciudadela in Santurce, company executives announced.

“Our members have collaborated at all times and have understood that it was necessary to make these changes to have facilities at the level of what they deserve,” said Rick Sciacca, CEO of Planet Fitness Puerto Rico.

As part of the remodeling, all the equipment was replaced with the latest generation machines in both clubs, outfitting them with 200 cardio and 200 muscle strengthening machines combined.

The Black Card Spa area, where members can come to rest and relax, was completely redesigned and expanded, while the bathroom, lockers and changing room areas were also remodeled.

“The clubs in Escorial and Ciudadela are special for Planet Fitness and for us since they were the first two that opened outside the continental United States. These two clubs are leaders within the company with a very loyal community of members,” said Kim Sciacca, COO of Planet Fitness Puerto Rico.

“Planet Fitness is not a conventional gym. Planet Fitness is a club where everyone is welcome, regardless of their physical condition. Our ‘Judgement Free Zone’ philosophy creates a safe and diverse environment from the moment you walk in our door. In each of our clubs we have more than 100 cardio and muscle strengthening machines,” said Rick Sciacca.

Planet Fitness has 12 clubs across the island, located in Plaza Guaynabo, Monte Mall, Plaza Escorial, Ciudadela, Ponce Town Center, Caguas, Manatí, Las Piedras, Bayamón Oeste, Rexville, Los Colobos and Hatillo.