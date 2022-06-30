Playa Negra in Vieques ranked #13 of ’50 Best Beaches in the World’

Playa Negra in Vieques.

Playa Negra, one of 172 beaches encircling the island municipality of Vieques, has ranked #13 in global travel site Big 7 Travel’s annual list of the “The 50 Best Beaches In The World.”

“Puerto Rico is hardly short on powder white sand beaches, but this black sand beach is one of the most dramatic in the world. It’s a short hike to get to this secluded spot but it’s well worth the effort for *those* views,” the publication said in its description of the secluded beach with the blackest of all sand.

Playa Negra was included in the top third of the list that also included Playa Conchal in Costa Rica (#1), Turquoise Bay in Exmouth, Australia (#2), Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos (#3), Siesta Beach in Florida (#4) and Punta Mosquito in Holbox, Mexico (#5).

“The list is now in its fourth year, using aggregated scores from previous media results, official Blue Flag locations, social media popularity and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team, these are the most amazing beaches to visit this year,” the site stated.

“It’s a diverse list, with pink sand covered in crushed seashells, crystalline lagoons, and plenty of islands. From Turks and Caicos to Madeira, Portugal, consider this your essential vacation guide,” the publication noted.