Type to search

In-Brief

Playa Negra in Vieques ranked #13 of ’50 Best Beaches in the World’

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez June 30, 2022
Playa Negra in Vieques.

Playa Negra, one of 172 beaches encircling the island municipality of Vieques, has ranked #13 in global travel site Big 7 Travel’s annual list of the “The 50 Best Beaches In The World.”

“Puerto Rico is hardly short on powder white sand beaches, but this black sand beach is one of the most dramatic in the world. It’s a short hike to get to this secluded spot but it’s well worth the effort for *those* views,” the publication said in its description of the secluded beach with the blackest of all sand.

Playa Negra was included in the top third of the list that also included Playa Conchal in Costa Rica (#1), Turquoise Bay in Exmouth, Australia (#2), Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos (#3), Siesta Beach in Florida (#4) and Punta Mosquito in Holbox, Mexico (#5).

“The list is now in its fourth year, using aggregated scores from previous media results, official Blue Flag locations, social media popularity and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team, these are the most amazing beaches to visit this year,” the site stated.

“It’s a diverse list, with pink sand covered in crushed seashells, crystalline lagoons, and plenty of islands. From Turks and Caicos to Madeira, Portugal, consider this your essential vacation guide,” the publication noted.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 29 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Big 7 Travel names Culebra among top 50 islands in the world
Contributor July 29, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Big 7 Travel names Culebra among top 50 islands in the world
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.