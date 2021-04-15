Plaza Loíza embraces technology with new website, boosts delivery options

With a new website and tech tools, the supermarket chain is seeking to meet the new realities of an increasingly digital market, driven by the effect of the pandemic.

Facing a market increasingly anchored in technology, Puerto Rican supermarket chain Plaza Loíza has launched a new website, in addition to strengthening its alliance with delivery platform, RONPON.

The initiative responds to trends among consumers, who are increasingly turning to technology to make purchases from the safety of their home.

“For more than 30 years, Plaza Loíza has been characterized as a business that’s part of the fabric of the community in the towns where we have a presence,” said Ferdysac Márquez, vice president of the chain.

“With these initiatives we put into action our promise to serve customers wherever they are, be it around the corner or on a smartphone. This is one of the steps that we will be taking to transform the digital platform of our supermarkets into what our consumers need,” he said.

The new Plaza Loíza website has a range of functionalities and features that seek to enhance the customer’s shopping experience. It integrates advanced search functions to allow quick navigation of resources, news, reports, recipes, job opportunities, and related articles.

It also provides the latest prices and weekly updates from the chain’s digital flyer, the company said.

“Our goal is to continue developing the page to make it more useful, with greater integration of our online store, which will soon highlight the ease of access to our complete catalog of almost 10,000 products,” Márquez said.

Meanwhile, the alliance between Plaza Loíza and the RONPON platform increases the chain’s delivery footprint, he said. People registered in the app can buy through the platform and get home delivery — in the San Juan metropolitan area — within 60 minutes.

