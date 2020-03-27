Poll shows 80% of Puerto Rico residents are ‘very worried’ about COVID-19

March 27, 2020 229

A survey conducted by A&Answers this week revealed that, among other things, 80% of Puerto Rico residents are very worried about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and only 53% feels prepared to protect themselves against the disease.

The conclusions were part of the “How does Puerto Rico feel about the current coronavirus situation?” which included 550 individual online interviews, of which 43% were women, and 57% were men.

In their responses, 76% of participants said they were mostly concerned about personal or family contagion; 65% were worried about a shortage of food; 47% of a shortage of medicine; and, 34% about caring for elders.

For the so-called Boomer, Millenials and Gen Z generations, the concerns are somewhat different:

40% of Baby Boomers are concerned about getting to their doctor’s appointments;

32% of Millennials are worried about losing their jobs; and,

30% of Generation Z’s are concerned about how they will pay for their cars.

The study also asked participants about the methods they are using to reduce the possibility of contracting the virus, to which 99% said they were washing their hands, 93% said avoiding gatherings, and 87% use hand sanitizer.

In terms of keeping informed, 43% still depend on television as their main source, while 32%use social media networks as their primary source.

As for their thoughts on the government’s handling of the coronavirus COVID-19 threat, 30% responded that they feel the government is in control of the situation; 92% agreed with the quarantine and social distancing requirements; 89% perceives that the vast majority of people are following the imposed orders; 46% uses a home delivery service; and 17% of those who have no access to home delivery services said they would use them if available.

A&Answers is a division of the Arteaga & Arteaga advertising agency.