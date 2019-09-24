Polytechnic University receives $329K grant from U.S. gov’t

September 24, 2019 97

The Polytechnic University has received a $329,086 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, an office affiliated with U.S. Department of Commerce, to launch the “Capstone Startup Skills Initiative” pilot program.

This program will offer an opportunity for several faculty members from the Georgia Institute of Technology to visit the island during the month of October to train professors from the Polytechnic University’s engineering department on evidence-based entrepreneurship.

Professors will be asked to include the EBE methodology in their capstone courses or end-of-degree projects, which they will then offer engineering students. In turn, students will present a final project that they may bring to industry, turning this business idea into a startup, university officials said.

Polytechnic University professors Angel E. González-Lizardo, Zayira Jordan-Conde, Carlos Alvarado-Diaz, and José A. Morales will head the project.

“At our institution we count on a faculty committed to offering our students a complete educational experience, and with these cutting-edge programs, we aim for the students to fully develop everything they have learned so that they are able to find success with innovative business ideas and that they can support the island’s economy,” said Polytechnic University President Ernesto Vázquez-Barquet.

“We look forward to continue working with Georgia Tech, which is a leader in evidence-based entrepreneurship and engineering and applying that expertise and incorporating that learning into our programs,” Vázquez Barquet said.

