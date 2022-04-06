Polytechnic University School of Arquitecture to offer summer workshop

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The workshop is aimed at students aged 14 and older who show an interest in architecture or other related areas such as interior design, graphic arts, industrial design, urban planning, and landscape architecture, among others.

The School of Architecture of the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico (ArqPoli) will offer its traditional Pre-Architecture Summer Workshop June 2-17.

The workshop is aimed at students aged 14 and older who show an interest in architecture or other related areas such as interior design, graphic arts, industrial design, urban planning, and landscape architecture, among others.

The workshop will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer a certificate of participation upon completion. It will consist of several activities such as talks by ArqPoli professionals and professional resources.

Participants can also attend a guided tour of an architectural work. In addition, they will develop drawing skills and portfolio development, school officials said.

“We hope that young people, who will be the professional future of our island, learn what the field of architecture entails and its contribution to Puerto Rico,” said Diana Rivera, interim dean of the Polytechnic University’s School of Architecture.

“Understanding our territory from a historical perspective, our geography, culture, and urban and rural environment will surely allow them a broader and more critical view as committed citizens of Puerto Rico,” she said.

The cost of the workshop is $480 per student and includes materials. It will take place in the School of Architecture’s design workshops, materials laboratory, and digital fabrication laboratory.

For more information, application for admission or registration, contact ArqPoli through (787) 622-8000 extension 417 and 437.