Type to search

In-Brief

Polytechnic University School of Arquitecture to offer summer workshop

Contributor April 6, 2022
The workshop is aimed at students aged 14 and older who show an interest in architecture or other related areas such as interior design, graphic arts, industrial design, urban planning, and landscape architecture, among others.

The School of Architecture of the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico (ArqPoli) will offer its traditional Pre-Architecture Summer Workshop June 2-17.

The workshop is aimed at students aged 14 and older who show an interest in architecture or other related areas such as interior design, graphic arts, industrial design, urban planning, and landscape architecture, among others.

The workshop will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer a certificate of participation upon completion. It will consist of several activities such as talks by ArqPoli professionals and professional resources.

Participants can also attend a guided tour of an architectural work. In addition, they will develop drawing skills and portfolio development, school officials said.

“We hope that young people, who will be the professional future of our island, learn what the field of architecture entails and its contribution to Puerto Rico,” said Diana Rivera, interim dean of the Polytechnic University’s School of Architecture.

“Understanding our territory from a historical perspective, our geography, culture, and urban and rural environment will surely allow them a broader and more critical view as committed citizens of Puerto Rico,” she said.

The cost of the workshop is $480 per student and includes materials. It will take place in the School of Architecture’s design workshops, materials laboratory, and digital fabrication laboratory.

For more information, application for admission or registration, contact ArqPoli through (787) 622-8000 extension 417 and 437.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Polytechnic University adds courses at Orlando campus with $2.9M grant
Contributor March 11, 2022
Polytechnic Univ. accredited as National Center for Academic Excellence
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio February 23, 2022
New Fortress Energy awards scholarships to 20 Polytechnic University students
Contributor December 22, 2021
Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico offering 15 scholarships
Contributor October 5, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Polytechnic University adds courses at Orlando campus with $2.9M grant
Polytechnic Univ. accredited as National Center for Academic Excellence
New Fortress Energy awards scholarships to 20 Polytechnic University students
Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico offering 15 scholarships
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.