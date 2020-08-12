Ponce Health Sciences Univ. students start rotations at Ashford Presbyterian

August 12, 2020 104

The Ponce Health Sciences University School of Medicine, in partnership with the Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital, inaugurated a new San Juan metro area campus where third-year medical students will begin clinical rotations in the areas of Pediatrics, Surgery, Internal Medicine and Obstetrics and Gynecology.

The initiative aims to help retain doctors on the island. As part of the agreement, classrooms and study areas will be made available for the use of students and faculty. About 40 Ashford Hospital medical faculty members received academic appointments to the School of Medicine to teach the students.

Furthermore, the Manatí Medical Center and other hospitals in that region joined the alliance in the area of Family Medicine.

“This new alliance allows us to expand the teaching experiences for future doctors in our island,” said Jessica González-Montes, associate dean of the Ponce Health Sciences University School of Medicine’s faculty and clinical affairs.

“The availability of more clinical workshops helps to train more health professionals, which is a priority given the shortage of doctors and specialists in our island,” she said.