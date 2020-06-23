Ponce Health Sciences University graduates 262 medical professionals

June 23, 2020 206

In a virtual celebration, Ponce Health Sciences University held its 40th graduation ceremony, which this year included 262 students, the biggest class in its history, the college confirmed.

Of the total graduates, 103 received honors. The degrees awarded were PhD in Medicine, Master of Medical Sciences, PhD of Biomedical Sciences, PhD of Public Health, Master of Public Health, PhD of Clinical Psychology, Master of Clinical Psychology and Bachelor of Nursing.

“All of us, in some way, have valued life more in the last months. We’re witnesses to the great need to have more and better health professionals who have the qualifications and qualities to enter an unprecedented moment in which prevention and health care have captured important discussions worldwide,” said PSHU Dean José A. Torres-Ruiz.

“So, it’s extremely important for us to recognize the achievements and excellence of these students. We know that wherever fate takes them, they will go with the knowledge and tools to help improve health and help save lives,” he said.

As part of the ceremony, the first graduation of Bachelor of Nursing and Master’s in School Psychology students took place. Meanwhile, the Wolters Kluwers organization granted awards to the nursing graduating class, and the Southern Medical Academy and The House of the Physician came together to recognize the student with the highest academic average of the Doctor of Medicine program.

The commencement address was delivered by Daniel Colón, scientist and founder of Ciencia Puerto Rico, who told the graduates that, “During your journey through the maze of science and health, never lose your focus and your motivation. Never fail to appreciate the roots that lit the initial flame of your curiosity, so that this flame becomes a torch that illuminates new discoveries and knowledge for the benefit of humanity and the entire world.”

