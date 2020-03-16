Ponce Health Sciences University to start remote classes

March 16, 2020 105

Starting today, Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU) will cancel, until further notice, the face-to-face classes at its facilities in Ponce and San Juan and will start distance courses by doing using existing academic platforms (Zoom, Canvas, Moodle, Office 365) and the Dynamic Classroom modality, in which the student maintains an active role in the learning process, school officials said.

The school also confirmed that classes will continue to be offered on the days and times previously scheduled by each school and program, whose deans will offer specific details in the coming days. Likewise, it was indicated that administrative staff and faculty must return to work next week to organize the relevant work and training.

“For our institution, the health and well-being of all students, faculty, and employees is the priority at this time when prevention is paramount,” PHSU Rector José A. Torres-Ruiz said.

“As a health-focused university, we trust that we will all work together to carry out the best prevention practices to avoid future infections. We urge the entire university community to stay in communication through social networks and internal media about changes in the academic program,” he said.

