Ponce Health Sciences University’s nursing program gets accreditation

A nursing student practices during one of their courses at the university.

Ponce Health Sciences University’s Bachelor of Nursing Program was accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education for five years, the maximum time a new program is allowed, college officials announced.

“Increasingly, we see the need for trained nursing professionals who can respond to the demand that exists on the island. So, this approval comes at one of the most important moments for health in Puerto Rico,” said Elizabeth Rivera-Mateo, Dean of Curriculum and Academic Affairs at Ponce Health Sciences University.

“We’re extremely proud of the work done since we started the Nursing Baccalaureate Program, being the first at the undergraduate level,” she said.

“This program aligns perfectly with our institutional mission by preparing culturally competent professionals in the health sciences that serve and impact the communities they represent,” said Rivera, who added that being programmatically accredited is an additional indicator of academic excellence.

“It validates our commitment as an institution to offer a world-class education, competing on equal terms with other institutions inside and outside Puerto Rico,” she said.

Ponce Health Sciences University has a focus on the disciplines of Medicine, Clinical Psychology, Biomedical Sciences, Public Health, and Nursing.