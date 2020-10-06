Ponce Research Institute gets 3 grants totaling $3.5M

October 6, 2020 59

The Ponce Research Institute announced it has received a combined $3.5 million in research grants for several projects currently underway.

Of that amount, $750,000 came from the National Institute of Health effective for three years for a project by Eliut Rivera of the Ponce Health Sciences University’s School of Behavioral Sciences entitled: “Reduction of mental health diseases and suicide stigma among medical students.”

Another $2.35 million was awarded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to Vanessa Rivera-Amil’s project related to the augmented monitoring program for the control of arboviruses and the augmented monitoring program for the control of arboviruses including COVID assessment, the institution confirmed.

Rounding out the awards is a $450,000 grant from the NIH’s National Cancer Institute assigned to a project by Guillermo Armáiz of the School of Medicine entitled “Inhibition of adrenergic processes to increase the immunogenicity of the microenvironment of ovarian tumors prior to PD-1-type therapies.”

“These grants allow us to strengthen science on the island, particularly in this historic moment in which health-related research plays a crucial role for Puerto Rico and the world,” said Kenira Thompson, president of Ponce Research Institute and vice president of research for Ponce Health Sciences University.

Ponce Health Sciences University focuses on the disciplines of medicine, clinical psychology, biomedical sciences, public health, and nursing.