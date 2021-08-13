Ponce to host 3rd stop of Puerto Rico Cocktail Week Isla

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The historic Hotel Meliá in Ponce will host the event.

The third stop of Puerto Rico Cocktail Week Isla will begin Aug. 16 at the Juana Díaz Cigars cigar bar in the historic Hotel Meliá in Ponce, with a schedule of seminars aimed at hospitality industry personnel, organizers confirmed.

“Puerto Rico Cocktail Week Isla has become an enriching enjoyment of internal tourism on our beautiful island. Connecting with people during each visit and enjoying cocktails and gastronomy is, without a doubt, magical,” said Deliana Olmo, founding partner of PRCW.

“We’re very happy to convey our passion for this project and the commitment we have with hospitality industry staff throughout Puerto Rico,” she said.

The schedule for Monday will include seminars for bartenders and the hospitality industry on personal finances, social networks, a 1:1 cigar tutorial, and a cocktail workshop.

The Aug. 18 lineup starts at 6 p.m. with an event that will be open to the public featuring cocktail tastings, music, and cigars.

Those interested in the seminars must register and make a suggested $5 donation that will go to the emergency fund “Tip Jar” to continue supporting the island’s hospitality and service industry.

“We’re excited to host Puerto Rico Cocktail week in Ponce. With our exquisite flavors and cocktails on the island, we stand out in the Caribbean,” said Gladys Carrero, general manager of the Hotel Meliá.

“Gastronomic routes and events like this undoubtedly help qualify Puerto Rico as a growing destination. We’re pleased with the initiative of this project that shows its commitment and solidarity with the service industry and we hope that many people will support the cause,” she said.

Those who register must present evidence of a negative COVID-19 test with a minimum of 48 hours of completion or their vaccination card for both doses the day of the event. The use of masks is always mandatory.