Pontifical Catholic Univ. to distribute $9M+ to benefit nearly 7K students

Contributor March 4, 2022
The Pontifical Catholic University in Ponce.

Some 6,894 students of the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico will benefit from the distribution of $9,385,700 in American Rescue Plan funding, José A. Frontera-Agenjo, vice president of Administrative Affairs of the college in Ponce, confirmed.

“The University continues to support our students through the effective use of federal funds allocated by ARPA due to the challenges faced due to the pandemic. This is why we are in the process of distributing the remaining funds from the allocation received through these funds,” he said.

“Every student enrolled in our university as a regular student, full or part time, will be benefiting from this supplementary payment. Since it is subject to determinations of financial need, we will be using the Estimated Family Contribution (EFC) from their FAFSA for distribution,” Frontera said.

Students will receive between $500 and $1,600 depending on the EFC, he said.

“The category without EFC includes all those who have not filled out the FAFSA for this period. Payments will be credited to their financial aid account on March 22 and will be awarded on March 31. Those who have registered direct deposit for their other institutional aid will see the deposit reflected that day. The others will receive it by check,” added Frontera.

