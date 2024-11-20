Type to search

In-Brief

Popeyes opens 25th restaurant in Puerto Rico, in Fajardo

NIMB Staff November 20, 2024
The new Fajardo restaurant features drive-thru service.

Restaurant Holding Co. plans to invest $24 million to open 12 to 16 additional locations in 2025.

Popeyes, the multinational fried chicken restaurant chain, has opened its 25th location in Puerto Rico at the Eastern Plaza Shopping Center in Fajardo.

The new location will be followed by 12 to 16 additional restaurants set to open in 2025, starting in Las Piedras and Naguabo. Popeyes plans to invest more than $24 million in the expansion.

The 1,854-square-foot Fajardo restaurant will be staffed by a team of 50 employees, most of whom are from the region, officials said.

“We’re excited to open our first Popeyes restaurant on the East Coast because the demand for it has been consistent and long overdue,” said Fernando Oliver, CEO of Restaurant Holding Co., which operates the chain in Puerto Rico.

“Our growing path is nothing but upward, with hopes to reach every corner of the island by the end of 2025 and be able to meet customer demand in a fast-paced manner,” he added.

