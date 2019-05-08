Popular Auto Charity Golf Classic nets $371K for 30 nonprofits

May 8, 2019 97

Popular Auto recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Popular Auto Charity Golf Classic with a donation of $371,700 for 30 nonprofit organizations on the island.

The event, which achieved a record number of players for a one-day tournament, was held at the Ocean Course and River Course, Wyndham Río Mar, and in the Coco Beach Championship Course, in Río Grande, with the participation of more than 314 players.

“We’re proud to be able to make such a significant donation to these institutions and ensure that they can continue to provide their services to our communities,” said José Arbona, president of Popular Auto.

“Thanks to the contribution and participation of players from all over the island, customers and suppliers who are present every year, on this occasion we were able to exceed our expectations,” he said.

This event was dedicated to Andy Morrell, past president of Popular Auto and who originated this initiative 20 years ago, thinking of a way to support various nonprofit organizations.

The 30 organizations that received donations this year were: Alianza para un Puerto Rico Sin Drogas, Amanece para los Hermanos Sin Techo, Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico, Casa Familiar Virgilio Dávila, Centro Alespi, Centro Ayani, Centros Sor Isolina, Fuente de Esperanza, Fundación A-mar, Fundación CAP, Fundación CHILD, Fundación Modesto Gotay, Fundación Síndrome Down, Hogar Cuna San Cristóbal, Hogar Niñito Jesús, Hogares Rafaela Ybarra, Hospital del Niño, Hospital Oncológico, Misioneras de Cristo Salvador, PECES, Rayito de Sol, Salvation Army, Sociedad de Niños Sordos, St. Jude Children Hospital, Alianza de Autismo, Humane Society of PR, Hogar Sor Maria Rafaela, Politécnico Amigo, Hogar Regazo de Paz and Hogar Albergue de Niños de Jesús Nazaret.