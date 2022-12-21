Type to search

In-Brief

Popular Auto Charity Golf Classic raises $400K on 25th anniversary

Contributor December 21, 2022
Antolín Velasco, president of Popular Auto.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Popular Auto Charity Golf Classic was held recently at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar and Hyatt Grand Reserve Coco Beach, with a total of 414 players participating in the event that raised $400,000, will be divided among more than 40 charities, organizers said.

“I’m very grateful to our collaborators and golfers who always say present so that our tournament becomes a reality,” said Antolín Velasco, president of Popular Auto.

“Thanks to your support, we have once again exceeded our goal and we will allocate the funds raised to several nonprofit organizations to continue the great work they do for Puerto Rico and its communities,” said Velasco.

Aside from the golf tournament, the company raffled a Ford EcoSport SE 2022.

The proceeds from the Popular Auto Charity Golf Classic were distributed among the Liga Puertorriqueña Contra el Cáncer, Centros Sor Isolina Ferré, Fundación Puertorriqueña Síndrome Down, La Alianza para un Puerto Rico sin Drogas, Fundación Asistencia Centro de Trauma de Puerto Rico, Humane Society of PR, Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico, among others.

Contributor
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
