Popular consolidates auto, leasing operations at Roosevelt Ave. building

January 15, 2019 235

As part of its strategy to offer “modern and innovative” facilities for its clients, Popular announced the consolidation of its auto and leasing services at the former Doral building on Roosevelt Ave., the financial institution announced.

Effective Jan. 19, the Popular Auto customer service division formerly located at Popular’s Altamira location, and Reliable Auto, formerly located at the Montehiedra Office Center, will move into the Popular Corporate Center building at 1451 Roosevelt Ave. in Guaynabo.

Some six months after announcing its intentions, Popular Auto completed the acquisition of certain assets and the assumption of certain liabilities related to Wells Fargo & Company’s auto finance business in Puerto Rico — Reliable Auto — in August 2018, as this media outlet reported.

Popular Auto acquired approximately $1.6 billion in retail auto loans and $360 million in primarily auto-related commercial loans. Reliable Auto is working as a division within Popular Auto until both operations are integrated, bank officials said.

Among the services that will be available to clients are: payments, endorsements of checks, settlement of accounts, application for licenses or auto titles and settlement balances. In the case of Popular, it will also offer services related to tags for leasing clients.

The new facilities are part of the integration process, but the companies will offer separate service until the transition is completed. Reliable’s customer service centers in Ponce and Isabela will continue offering services.