Popular eliminates ATM fees, announces service hours, provides help for clients

Looking to continue supporting and ensuring the safety of its clients, employees and the community, Popular announced that, starting today, all of its branches will operate until 1 p.m. and the drive-up window until 3 p.m.

Only five branches will remain closed: San Patricio Plaza; Mall of San Juan; Minillas; Peñuelas; Albergue Olímpico and University of Puerto Rico. Any change in operations will be notified through the media and social networks.

Additionally, the financial institution announced that to ease and promote the use of alternative banking methods, Popular will make the following changes:

Elimination of fees for the use of ATMs by non-Popular customers;

Increase in the limit amount from $5,000 to $10,000 at Mobile Easy Deposit and ATMs. Other limits apply to commercial deposits;

Elimination of fees applied to Popular clients that use ATMs owned by other entities;

Increase in the monetary amount of transactions that can be done through the drive-up lanes up to $10,000; and,

Elimination of the transaction limit at the drive-up lanes.

Similarly, the institution informed commercial clients that they can count on the banking tools available to maintain the operational continuity of their businesses, without having to visit branches, such as: Mi Banco Comercial; web cash manager; remote deposit; mobile easy deposit; night deposit; and, credit line of up to $50,000 at 0% interest and $0 payments for the first three months.