Popular inaugurates $300M Muñoz Rivera 200 building in Hato Rey

NIMB Staff April 28, 2025
The Muñoz Rivera 200 building marks Banco Popular’s latest expansion along the Golden Mile, continuing a presence that began with the opening of Popular Center in 1965.
The new 10-story facility adds parking, sports amenities and retail space to the Popular Center District in Puerto Rico.

Banco Popular this week inaugurated the Muñoz Rivera 200 building, investing more than $300 million in the latest phase of the Popular Center District in Hato Rey.

The 10-story building, which began construction in early 2022, features 768 parking spaces, a gym facility with a 75.5-foot (23-meter) pool, basketball and volleyball courts, and two-lane drive-thru windows with four service stations and an ATM. 

Plans are also underway to install a supermarket on the ground floor, with negotiations for a tenant in the final stages.

“This new building symbolizes our dedication to progress, innovation, and the future of our community,” said Ignacio Álvarez, who will step down as CEO of Popular Inc. in June. He emphasized the institution’s continued investment in Puerto Rico over its 131-year history.

An adjacent building, still under construction near the Fine Arts cinema, will eventually house Popular’s new offices, a training center for employees, dining venues, gardens, and a 121-room Marriott AC hotel. The tower is expected to be completed by 2027.

The gym, which spans 30,000 square feet on the building’s top floor, will initially serve Popular employees and their families. Operated by Fitness Enterprises, it will include a juice bar, sauna, spinning rooms and CrossFit areas. Both the gym and the future supermarket are planned to operate seven days a week.

“This project aims to transform Hato Rey’s physical infrastructure and foster a sense of community and sustainability,” said Richard Carrión, chairman of the board of Popular Inc.

The Popular Center District project was designed by Perkins Eastman and V Architecture and developed by PRISA Group. It has generated approximately 1,700 direct and indirect jobs to date. Sustainability initiatives include the installation of solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems and the use of environmentally friendly construction practices.

