Popular Inc. names new president and CEO

Popular Inc. President Javier Ferrer

Javier Ferrer was also named president of Popular Inc.’s two banking subsidiaries.

Javier Ferrer, who joined Puerto Rico’s largest bank in 2014, has been named president of Popular Inc., in addition to his current role as chief operating officer. He will continue to report directly to Ignacio Álvarez, Popular’s CEO.

Ferrer was also named president of Popular Inc.’s two banking subsidiaries, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank. These appointments were effective May 9.

Since joining Popular in 2014, Ferrer has served as executive vice president and COO since 2022, and previously as executive vice president, chief legal officer and general counsel.

He has overseen the company’s strategic planning function since 2019. Before joining Popular, Ferrer was a founding partner of Pietrantoni Méndez & Álvarez LLC, a law firm based in Puerto Rico.

He also served as president and vice-chairman of the Board of Directors of the Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico.

As president and COO, Ferrer will continue to oversee all business units in Puerto Rico, the mainland United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as direct Popular’s strategic planning and data analytics functions.

The corporation’s administrative, communications, finance, risk management, security, legal and technology functions will continue to report directly to the CEO.

“Since joining Popular 10 years ago, Javier has excelled in each position he has held, embracing growing responsibilities, contributing to the definition and implementation of our strategic initiatives and demonstrating exemplary leadership,” said Álvarez.

“He has also been instrumental in the execution of our transformation, which will continue to be a priority for our organization. I look forward to continuing working closely with him during this exciting time for Popular,” Álvarez said.