Porsche Center Puerto Rico service manager wins 2nd consecutive regional award

Daniel Santiago.

Daniel Santiago, Garage Europa Porsche Center service manager, landed first place in Group 3 of the After Sales Excellence Award (ASEA) 2020, a recognition offered by the Porsche Latin America regional office to the most outstanding after sales managers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Daniel has been part of the Porsche family for several years and has always met each of his goals at the company. He’s an excellent professional and an expert of Porsche cars,” said Víctor M. Gómez III, president of Gómez Hermanos Kennedy, LLC., the exclusive Porsche importer in Puerto Rico.

“We’re proud to have him on our team, and today we once again celebrate his well-deserved recognition,” he said.

Santiago, who got this recognition for the second consecutive year, prevailed in Group 3, which also included service managers from Ecuador, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago. In Group 1, Víctor Andrade (Mexico) won, while Julián Naranjo (Colombia) prevailed in Group 2.

“I’m more than honored by this recognition. For me, this isn’t just an award, but proof that my passion and dedication to my work is achieving the desired results,” said Santiago.

“My responsibility is that each Porsche customer feels satisfied with their car and it’s a great satisfaction to be able to help them love this brand as much as I do,” he said.