Porsche NEXT will continue the conversation about sustainability in Puerto Rico

The German sports car brand is committed to continue sparking interest and guiding its customers and general public about smart cities and electromobility to live in a more sustainable country.

The third “Porsche NEXT Digital Innovation Forum” will be held June 9, at 7 p.m. at Porsche Center Puerto Rico and can be seen on the Splash virtual platform and Facebook Live (@PorscheCenterPuertoRico).

In a previous conversation, held last year during the second edition of the event, “Smart Cities and Electromobility” was the main topic, discussed by experts in the electromobility, electrical engineering and transportation systems industries. This time, Porsche wants to reconnect with people who are interested in learning more about those topics.

Since 1898, after unveiling the ‘Egger-Loher electric vehicle, C.2 Phaeton model, the German sportscars has spent the last two decades working on more sustainable technologies to protect the environment. In 2005, Porsche announced the production of the first hybrid vehicle. In 2010, the Cayenne S Hybrid was born and two years later, the first hybrid version of Panamera S Hybrid launched.

Porsche has continued to innovate in the manufacture of battery-powered vehicles. The arrival of the Taycan in 2019 meant the official welcome to 100% electric vehicles of the line and whose value chain throughout its entire life cycle is completely free of CO2 emissions.

The panelists

This second edition of “Porsche NEXT: Smart Cities and Electromobility,” will once again have the participation of Ignacio Díaz, marketing manager of Glenn International Inc., and Leonardo Cabán, founder of Unplugged Motors. They will be joined by José Rodríguez, executive director of Sigfox Puerto Rico, and David Soto, transportation engineer and urban designer at Plusurbia.

From Barcelona (Spain), Roberto Ponce, managing partner of Smart Living Projects, LLC., and from Miami (Florida), Kevin Goldvarg, E-performance & Network Development Manager at Porsche Latin America Inc., will be participating as part of the group of panelists.

The conversation will be hosted by Jonathan Moreira, technology journalist and founder of Tecnotruco.

“Porsche NEXT Digital Innovation Forum,” is an initiative created by Porsche Center Puerto Rico, that revolves around the technological innovations that the sports car manufacturer develops and intends to educate an audience interested in cutting-edge digital topics and in turn, reveal the most recent advances in technology. The activity has been very well received, even at the regional level, and has already been adopted in Colombia, Panama and Peru and very soon in Costa Rica.

The virtual event will be open to the public. Those interested may join by registering on or before June 8. For more information, visit this website or social media webpages, Porsche Center Puerto Rico on Facebook and @porschepuertorico on Instagram.

