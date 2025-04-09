Ports Authority engages cruise lines, tackles infrastructure overhauls

Ports Authority Executive Director Norberto Negrón took part in the Seatrade Cruise Global convention in Miami.

Puerto Rico works to boost cruise traffic and restore compliance at regional airports.

Puerto Rico Ports Authority Executive Director Norberto Negrón spent the better part of the week at the Seatrade Cruise Global convention in Miami, promoting Puerto Rico as both a leading cruise destination and a potential homeport for major lines.

In an interview with News is my Business, Negrón said he held strategy sessions with executives from Disney Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean to strengthen the island’s appeal in a competitive market.

“We’re not just aiming to be another stop — we want Puerto Rico to be seen as a homeport option,” Negrón said. He noted that discussions are underway for new routes and ship arrivals, some potentially starting as early as next year.

The main concern raised by cruise executives was the condition of Pier 3, a key dock currently under assessment following a series of incidents involving cruise ships. In August 2022, the Puerto Rico government selected San Juan Cruise Port, a subsidiary of Global Ports Holding, for a 30-year public-private partnership to repair, design, build, finance, maintain and operate several piers, including Pier 3, as News is my Business reported.

In July 2023, the Puerto Rico Ports Authority completed $8.5 million in emergency repairs on the pier’s east side after damage caused by the Norwegian Epic cruise ship in February 2019.

On April 11, 2024, the MSC Meraviglia collided with the pier, causing structural damage, including fractured pile caps and cracked piles. This incident led San Juan Cruise Port (SJCP) to file a lawsuit against Hartford Underwriting Agency Limited, MSC Cruises S.A., and Willis Towers Watson Northeast Inc., alleging negligence and breach of contract. The lawsuit also accused Hartford of bad faith insurance practices.

Negrón said the U.S. Coast Guard has requested an updated engineering report before issuing final approvals.

“Once the Coast Guard receives the report, they have 30 days to evaluate it. We’re working closely to ensure full compliance and timely results,” he said.

While in Miami, Negrón met with Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association President Michelle Paige, and was invited to present Puerto Rico’s port development road map at an upcoming industry convention.

“She appreciated our transparency and open communication since I took office,” he said.

The Ports Authority holds weekly meetings with Royal Caribbean and is expanding outreach to other cruise lines to boost traffic to San Juan and regional ports, he said.

As cruise lines diversify their Caribbean routes, Puerto Rico is pushing to expand arrivals beyond the capital. Negrón highlighted recent success in rerouting one of Royal Caribbean’s largest ships to Ponce, calling it a “win for the southern region.”

“This doesn’t just benefit the cruise industry — it creates opportunity for transportation providers, nearby businesses and showcases Puerto Rico’s broader port capacity,” he said.

Strategic airport cleanup underway

Beyond maritime operations, Negrón revealed sweeping changes underway at Puerto Rico’s regional airports, which he described as having been in “administrative disorder.”

As part of his first 100-day plan, Negrón visited all aviation facilities under the Ports Authority’s jurisdiction — including Isla Grande, Aguadilla and Ponce — and identified a range of compliance issues.

“Many concessionaires were paying below fair market value or had expired contracts,” he said. “There were even cases of debris and safety hazards that we had to address immediately.”

The agency has issued eviction notices to noncompliant tenants and issued a request for proposals to hire certified appraisers. The goal is to confirm all airport properties meet fair market value standards, as required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Failure to meet these federal requirements could jeopardize more than $128 million in FAA funding, Negrón warned.

“The FAA has been clear — we must put our house in order,” he said. “Our goal is to ensure every lease, every payment, and every operational aspect complies with federal regulations.”

The agency is accelerating contract renewals, removing debris and updating lease terms to align with FAA guidelines, he said.

Setting a ‘clear path forward’

Negrón emphasized the importance of attending industry forums like the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association’s to gather insights, build partnerships and map out the agency’s next moves.

“These spaces are my best tool — they allow me to listen, learn and develop the work plans Puerto Rico needs,” he said.

He also underscored that the Ports Authority is not working alone.

“Our tourism company is doing its part, and we’re coordinating efforts to bring more ships, more tourists and more economic activity to Puerto Rico.”

As Puerto Rico sees growing interest from global cruise lines and prepares to overhaul its aviation sector, Negrón said the momentum is clear: “These past three days have been all about work and networking — and the results will benefit ports, tourism and the entire island.”