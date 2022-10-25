Ports Authority gets 5 proposals to expand Aguadilla airport terminal

The Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla is getting major updates in the coming months and years.

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority confirmed it has received five proposals for the construction project to expand the passenger terminal of the Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla.

Agency Executive Director Joel Pizá-Batiz said the project “will allow, for the first time in the history of that airport, the installation of jet bridges to protect passengers from inclement weather.”

The Ports Authority invested $300,000 in 2021 to develop the plans, which Architect Manuel Goicochea oversaw, he said.

“Now we enter another phase that consists of the analysis of the proposals, the selection of a preferred proponent, the award process and the subsequent signing of the contract,” said Pizá.

“Our goal is to achieve this by the first quarter of 2023 and right now we continue to move forward in the scope of our objective of maximizing the potential of the Aguadilla airport,” said Pizá-Batiz.

The project will add about 40,400 square feet to the terminal to bring it to a total of 152,000 square feet, in comparison to the terminal’s current 111,600 square feet.

“This is a project of multiple benefits, among which an unprecedented action to provide boarding bridges at that airport stands out,” said Pizá.

“It will also improve circulation, passenger flow and improve the overall experience of the traveler in his passage through this airport,” said Pizá- Batiz.

The terminal expansion project also includes building a mezzanine with a wider boarding hall, to connect the bridges to the terminal building, while areas will be developed to accommodate more food and convenience concessions.

Additionally, new multi-flight conveyor systems will be installed and protected in case of the event of a breakdown, and a canopy or pavilion will be built to shelter outdoor areas of the terminal.

The vehicular flow to drop off and pick up passengers will also be improved, as well as signage and passenger orientation accessories such as the paging system. Ports will acquire furniture to improve passenger comfort and the bathrooms will be remodeled, the agency confirmed.

The Ports Authority has already secured for the project $12 million from a restricted account and $14 million from the Federal Aviation Administration, as part of the package passed by Congress last year under the bill known as the Infrastructure Act to build new terminals and modernize existing ones at airports.

The agency continues to seek additional funds for the project, but that will not affect the start date, Pizá said.