Type to search

In-Brief

Ports Authority invests $573K in 5 backup generators for regional airports

Contributor August 16, 2022
The Mercedita Airport in Ponce.

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority announced an investment of $572,547 in American Rescue Plan funds to buy five backup power generators for the Isla Grande, Ponce, and Aguadilla regional airports.

While the facilities already have existing equipment, the new units will provide redundancy to keep operations going when power goes out.

The Mercedita Airport in Ponce will get a 500-kilowatt generator for the passenger terminal and two 250-kilowatt generators for the Air Rescue and Operations buildings. The Isla Grande Airport will receive a 150-kilowatt generator for the passenger terminal. Finally, the Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla will receive a 500-kilowatt generator for the passenger terminal, Ports Authority Executive Director Joel Pizá said.

“Operational safety is a priority in the administration of regional airports, both for the well-being of users, employees, and concessionaires, as well as to continue our contribution to the Puerto Rico’s economic development,” he said.

“It’s important to note that in the event of failures in the normal power system, the existing and newly purchased generators will function resiliently,” he said. “In other words, this new equipment will have redundancy with the existing ones, which will increase the reliability of the electrical system to respond to incidents of electrical failures.”

The acquisition of the generators is part of the agency’s scheduled maintenance plan, Pizá confirmed.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico Ports Authority breaks down use of $6.9M in FAA grants
Contributor June 14, 2022
MGI Puerto Rico invests $10M to expand into Dominican Republic airports
Contributor April 11, 2022
Puerto Rico Ports Authority lands $8M from FAA for airport upgrades
Contributor January 13, 2022
FEMA allocates $1.7M for regional airport rehabilitation projects already underway
Contributor August 5, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico Ports Authority breaks down use of $6.9M in FAA grants
MGI Puerto Rico invests $10M to expand into Dominican Republic airports
Puerto Rico Ports Authority lands $8M from FAA for airport upgrades
FEMA allocates $1.7M for regional airport rehabilitation projects already underway
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.