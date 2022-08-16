Ports Authority invests $573K in 5 backup generators for regional airports

The Mercedita Airport in Ponce.

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority announced an investment of $572,547 in American Rescue Plan funds to buy five backup power generators for the Isla Grande, Ponce, and Aguadilla regional airports.

While the facilities already have existing equipment, the new units will provide redundancy to keep operations going when power goes out.

The Mercedita Airport in Ponce will get a 500-kilowatt generator for the passenger terminal and two 250-kilowatt generators for the Air Rescue and Operations buildings. The Isla Grande Airport will receive a 150-kilowatt generator for the passenger terminal. Finally, the Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla will receive a 500-kilowatt generator for the passenger terminal, Ports Authority Executive Director Joel Pizá said.

“Operational safety is a priority in the administration of regional airports, both for the well-being of users, employees, and concessionaires, as well as to continue our contribution to the Puerto Rico’s economic development,” he said.

“It’s important to note that in the event of failures in the normal power system, the existing and newly purchased generators will function resiliently,” he said. “In other words, this new equipment will have redundancy with the existing ones, which will increase the reliability of the electrical system to respond to incidents of electrical failures.”

The acquisition of the generators is part of the agency’s scheduled maintenance plan, Pizá confirmed.