Ports Authority opens bid process for Aguadilla airport runway rehab project

March 1, 2022
A partial view of the runway at the Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla.

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority will open the bidding process this month for the rehabilitation of the pavement of Runway 8-26, between the Charlie and Bravo connectors of the Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla.

Ports Authority Executive Director Joel Pizá said the work will maintain operational safety and extend the useful life of the runway, while working on the ambitious project of building a new $130 million parallel runway, which will be ready in about five years.

The project includes the milling or removal of the pavement layer and resurfacing of the approximately 42,000 square yard area on Runway 8-26, in accordance with the contract documents and technical specifications.

It is estimated that work will begin in mid-May 2022 and that it will be completed by the end of July 2022, weather conditions permitting, he said.

The project could be generating about 12 jobs.

“The pavement rehabilitation works on runway 8-26, between the Charlie and Bravo connectors, at the Aguadilla airport are aimed at reinforcing the operational safety and infrastructure of the aircraft taxiing area while we continue working on the construction of a new parallel track. These works come to complement the construction of the new runway, which due to its complexity will be ready in approximately five years,” said Pizá.

The agency will be receiving bids for the runway 8-26 pavement rehabilitation project until March 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. A non-compulsory pre-auction conference will be held March 8, at 1:30 p.m. (Puerto Rico time), through the Microsoft Teams platform.

