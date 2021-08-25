Type to search

Ports gets gets 7 proposals for $130M Aguadilla airport runway project

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio August 25, 2021
Seven multinational groups submitted credentials for $130 million construction project of the new runway at the Rafael Hernández Aguadilla airport, the Puerto Rico Ports Authority confirmed.

“This is the most important and most invested Port Authority project in recent history. We are very happy and excited, since one of these seven multinational groups will carry out this important large-scale project, with an estimated cost of more than $130 million,” Ports Authority Executive Director Joel Pizá-Batiz said.

In March, Ports provided information about the project to national and international companies mostly dedicated to the airport construction industry.

In June, the agency published the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) and several groups organized and submitted credentials of experience and capacity to develop a project of this magnitude, he said.

In addition, there was a competitive process to select the project manager, in which the Burns & McDonnell firm prevailed.

The government was able to secure $30 million in cost-sharing funds that got deposited in a restricted bank account for this project, the agency noded.

The contract is expected to be signed and construction to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

Upon completion of the project, the current 11,700-foot runway would become a taxiway parallel to the new one, which will be about 11,000 feet long. This will not affect cargo and passenger operations during the construction of the new runway.

One of the seven groups will be awarded the “design build” contract for the design and construction of the new runway in the Request for Proposals (RFP), based on prices.

The entire process is carried out in accordance with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) prosecutorial regulations and construction of the new runway is expected to take place in phases over the next four fiscal years.

Ports, in conjunction with the FAA, has developed a financial plan to support and finance this important project, the agency confirmed.

Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree.
yapontec19@sagrado.edu
