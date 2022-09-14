Ports investing $1.7M in security camera system in San Juan Bay

The first 51 cameras will cover the northern part of the Bay, including the perimeter of the passenger terminals, operational areas, and part of the port front.

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority announced the start of Phase 1 of a $1.7 million project to improve the security camera system in the San Juan Bay, which calls for installing 51 cameras in the area, agency Executive Director Joel Pizá said.

“This first phase covers from the area of ​​Pier 1 to Pier 16 and includes the replacement of fiber optic lines, new wireless systems, security cameras and all the necessary communication equipment, both inside and outside, to transmit the data to the Ports Authority workers,” said Pizá.

The first 51 cameras will cover the northern part of the Bay, including the perimeter of the passenger terminals, operational areas, and part of the port front.

Investment in these works includes a $750,000 Port Security Grant, $1 million in shared funds, allocated to Ports by the US Department of Justice, and $250,000 in own funds.

The system is part of the requirements to comply with the regulations established in the Security Plan for port areas. This will benefit both federal and state agencies in clearing up incidents and crimes in port facilities, Pizá said.