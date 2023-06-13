Ports reports uptick in passenger, cargo traffic in Aguadilla and Ponce airports

The Mercedita International Airport in Ponce

Puerto Rico’s Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla and Mercedita International Airport in Ponce registered increases in passenger movement of 44.6% and 63.5%, respectively, from January to April, compared to the same period in 2022, according to Puerto Rico Ports Executive Director Joel A. Pizá.

The Aguadilla airport recorded 280,369 passengers between January and April, compared to 193,861 registered in the same period last year. This represents an increase of 86,508 passengers, or 44.6%. Meanwhile, Mercedita airport recorded 86,232 passengers compared to the 52,741 registered for the same comparative period, which represents 33,491 additional passengers, a 63.5% increase.

In the area of air cargo, Aguadilla recorded 47.8 million pounds versus 39.5 million pounds in the same comparative period, which is equivalent to an additional 8.2 million pounds, or a 20.9% increase.

Meanwhile, Ponce recorded nearly 6 million pounds versus 3.8 million pounds in the same comparative period, which is equivalent to an additional 2.2 million pounds, or a 58.9% jump.

“We’re satisfied with these achievements in the increase in passengers and air cargo, as we have been working for that and to maximize the development of our facilities,” Pizá said.

“These statistics reflect that we’re in a consistent recovery, considering that the comparative periods include the low season for aviation in Puerto Rico, which are the months of February and March,” he added.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado said, “As we recently announced, the closing projections for fiscal year 2023 point to historic figures in all areas of the tourism sector, including air access.”

“The collaborative work between the Government of Puerto Rico and the airlines that provide service in Puerto Rico has yielded positive results during the past months, driving an exponential increase in passenger traffic at the regional airports of Ponce and Aguadilla,” he added.

“We’re committed to continuing to facilitate the expansion of routes and frequencies that operate from these airports, with the purpose of expanding the offerings for consumers and promoting economic development and tourism activity in all regions of the island,” Mercado said.