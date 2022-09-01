Power Up by Lucienne professional development platform unveiled

The project starts with two initiatives — Power Up Talks and Power Up Boost — through Gigante’s social media platforms.

After creating and launching more than 10 economic and social development programs for women in Puerto Rico and the continental United States, Businesswoman Lucienne Gigante announced the launch of her new project, Power Up by Lucienne, a multifunctional social action platform.

“I want to explore how we can prioritize developing and creating the life we ​​want to live without fear and pause, giving importance to both our personal and business or professional aspects,” said Gigante.

“We play so many roles outside and inside our homes, and many times we live automatically, failing to invest in important areas of our lives, such as health and spaces for growth. Power Up by Lucienne is a platform for empowerment and action through which I want to offer tools and resources to help us build that path,” she said.

The project starts with two initiatives — Power Up Talks and Power Up Boost — through Gigante’s social media platforms.

Power Up Talksoffers a look at leaders from different industries through short 20-minute interviews in which they talk about a variety of topics, motivations, and advice. This “conversation” takes place live on her Instagram platform, @luciennegigante1.

Power Up Talks expands on Gigante’s “A Conversation With” segment that got its start at the Animus Summit, in which she interviews Latino icons including Supreme Court Judge Sonia Sotomayor, legendary artist Rita Moreno, Olympic medalist Mónica Puig, and performer Ednita Nazario. Those conversations served as inspiration for conference attendees, Gigante said.

Meanwhile, the Power Up Boostplatform was created simultaneously in the style of a newsletter in Spanish, through which subscribers will receive weekly timely, short, and precise information on ideas, topics, resources, and a vision to incorporate into their lives.

Subscribing to Power Up Boost is free and can be done on her website, where visitors can also find blogs, articles and writings addressing tools and resources.

“My mission with Power Up is to provide tools for women and men with which they can connect, grow, collaborate, share and live their best lives in all its facets,” the entrepreneur said.

The Power Up Talks calendar offers a spontaneous and daily look at leaders who inspire and move people by offering advice and recommendations so audiences may learn from their experiences.

“In the Power Up talks we will discuss specific learning topics. These interviews aspire to be ‘behind the scenes’ peeks into the lives of each one, focusing on a specific topic that we can all relate to, including career transitions, tools to combat fear, among other tips and comments,” concluded Gigante.

The Power Up by Lucienne agenda already packs a lineup of professional heavy hitters, including:

Sept. 2

Valeria del Rey

Founder, La Gotta

Professor, Instituto Maragoni Miami

Sept. 9

Monica Ponce

BOD, Made in Puerto Rico, Marketing Executive, CMO Ron Boricua

Sept. 16

Ginoris Lopez-Lay

EVP Strategy Management & Retail Banking, FirstBank

Sept. 23

Lauren Tucker

Founder, Do What Matters

Sept. 30

Claudia Ferrer

Co-Founder and Owner, Bravada Vodka

Oct. 1

Margarita Montilla

Entertainment Executive; Co-Founder, KokoTribe

Oct. 8

Frances Rodríguez

Public Relations Manager, T-Mobile Puerto Rico

Oct. 15

Bibiana Ferraiuoli-Suarez, Writer

Oct. 22

Angela Mendez

Puerto Rico Fellow of American College of Radiology, one of five women on the island

Oct. 29

Viviana Mercado

Senior Manager Corporate Affairs of Walmart Puerto Rico

Nov. 4

Diana Otero

Photographer and Content Creator

Nov. 11

Maite Jordan

Executive Director of Rums of Puerto Rico