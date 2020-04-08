PowerSports to supply personal protection equipment to fight COVID-19

April 8, 2020 120

Puerto Rican firm PowerSports announced that starting this week it will begin to supply large-scale personal protective equipment and other products related to the COVID-19 emergency, to help meet the needs of the private sector, the health industry and government.

“We’ve seen there’s a great need for this type of product for the protection of health industry professionals, as well as private sector employees who interact with large numbers of people on a daily basis,” said PowerSports President Enrique González.

“Due to the severity of this emergency, we have spared no expense in the air transportation of these products to ensure their prompt availability,” he said.

The company has bought more than 4 million units of these items, which have already begun arriving at its warehouses in San Juan; 80% of that inventory is expected to be available for delivery this week.

González explained that a portion of the inventory acquired will be donated to health sector nonprofit entities that deal directly with COVID-19 patients or people suspected of contagion with the disease. Entities interested in donations should contact the PowerSports’ offices for consideration.

The company’s offer during the emergency will include disposable masks, filter masks, protective and insulation clothing, nitrile gloves, transparent plastic face protection mask and digital thermometer to measure body temperature remotely, among others. González said he plans to add more related products in the coming days.

The products will be available on a wholesale basis.

