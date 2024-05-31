Type to search

In-Brief

PR-USA Chamber of Commerce, Inter American University launch joint course

May 31, 2024
The PR-USA Chamber of Commerce and the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico, having identified a “pressing need for unmet training,” announced the launch of an all-Spanish-language economic development course designed specifically for Puerto Rican professionals.

The program is aimed at municipalities, state and municipal officials, non-governmental organizations and nonprofit organizations, consultants, companies and individuals seeking to specialize in the field of economic development on the island.

“Puerto Rico faces unique economic challenges that require solutions tailored to its specific context. Until now, the lack of educational programs, even more so in Spanish, has limited the access of many local professionals to adequate training in economic development,” organizers said.

“Not only does this course fill that gap, but it also offers an unparalleled opportunity for local professionals to gain knowledge and skills vital to revitalizing the Puerto Rican economy,” Chamber added in a statement.

The course will educate on the past, present, and future of economic development in Puerto Rico, including global best practices, tools, risks, opportunities, and innovative approaches.

Local professors and mentors with experience in economic development will teach the course that is focused on Puerto Rico, with content that is “relevant and specific to the island’s challenges and opportunities,” organizers stated.

The course will be available in in-person and online modalities and will be taught fully in Spanish. Students will have priority enrollment for additional future courses in this area.

Due to high anticipated demand and the limited number of spaces available, the Chamber is urging interested parties to pre-register or register as soon as possible.

