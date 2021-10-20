Practical Techie: Virtual private servers offer web options for e-commerce

When it comes to exclusive hosting services, fees must be weighed as a prime budget factor. (Credit: Leowolfert | Dreamstime.com)

There is much talk these days about the lack of privacy on social media platforms and many mention virtual private servers as a safer alternative for e-commerce websites. With a private server, you can protect yourself from hackers, cybercriminals, malware, and government surveillance programs. It simply hides your IPS, from peering hackers.

Let’s see how the VPS system works. It’s all primarily about hosting services.

SHARING — The larger a website, the more complex its hosting needs and the more powerful the servers it resides in. We know by now the internet is a colossal mass of connected servers worldwide which conduct content traffic and store data for use as required by each site. On the commercial web, most servers are privately own. Universities, government agencies, transnational corporations, and countries own the rest of these root servers.

This means that most servers where social media thrive are on “shared” servers. To keep the cost down for users, these servers are shared by millions of cybernauts. This is like an entire city sharing the same bank vaults with everyone entering and exiting the safe boxes at will and as needed. Everyone can sort of peep into everybody else’s stash.

Shared hosting includes services such as common domain, software resources, data processing, storage, and email, among others.

VPS — A virtual private server is one designated for directed purposes only. VPS servers, in all truth, are also shared Internet resources, but when a user buys one, it is virtually dedicated only to that person. Processing, memory sites, emailing and visibility are exclusive. This makes a VPS a safer, more reliable option for web surfing. This keeps a business portal, for example, off-limits to cookies and other trackers of visitors to a site. The owner has full administrative control over the server’s operation.

Location of the hired servers matters for a good VPS service. ion plays a huge part in the speed of your website loading and service. Obviously, the more servers available, the faster the service, but where those servers are found in the world will also affect the quality. Look for servers in substantial locations close to you such as the UK, US, or Israel depending on your location.

HOSTS — One of the crucial factors in determining the rental of a VPS is uptime. Any e-commerce site must be available always, across many time zones. No hosting firm is exempt from shutdowns, but Bluehost and HostGator have one of the best up and running guarantees at 99.98%.

Another is the speed of down and upload. WordPress is fast. Its servers are optimized for speed, security, efficient updates, and pre-installation of content with templates. GoDaddy.com offers domain finder services plus hosting, and easy site migration from one server to another.

AFFORDABILITY — Top VPS features come with a price. When it comes to exclusive hosting services, fees must be weighed as a prime budget factor.

The renter must take into consideration server scalability for when the business begins to grow. Low VPS prices usually come with limits to upgradeability in storage space or bandwidth and restricted email addresses. Expensive dedicated servers come with top customer service, so this factor is also key.

Prices for VPS hosting services began moderately at $2.99 a month to $10 but now run from$19.95to $39.95 per month to start. Complex business hosting can be $80 monthly.