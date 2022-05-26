Practical Techie: Web apps for a better flight 

When traveling long and far, always make digital copies of important documents and store them in a secure e-cloud vault.

The web provides travel apps that allow passengers to have a comfortable flight now that summer is on its way. For example, digital trackers help voyagers keep an eye on their valuables and find them if anything is lost. There are many other travel hacks.

COMFY — People of different sizes and shapes need a comfortable seat for a long flight. There aren’t many choices on today’s commercial aircraft, but seats with those few extra inches of legroom for tall people are a boon. Try Legroom for Google sFlight, an extension application for the Chrome browser, to help reserve the comfiest seat on the house. Another solid option is SeatGuru.com. Enter your airline and flight number, and you’ll see a map of the seats with the most legroom. No download is required.

FARES — Also, use Google to find a good fare. There are plenty of search engines out there to find a cheap flight. Maybe you’ve got a favorite tool like Skyscanner, Hopper, Kayak, or an online travel agency like Priceline or Expedia. But Flights is a super-efficient price locater. Essentially, it’s got a bevy of filters to help the traveler narrow down to the practical travel routes and options; The user can then go through the app to book directly with an airline rather than a third party.

DIGITIZE — When traveling long and far, always make digital copies of important documents and store them in a secure e-cloud vault. Digital records simplify finding what you need quickly or locating the paperwork necessary to untangle travel problems. A scanner is the most practical tool. Seek a compact machine that provides wireless and ethernet connectivity. If you have multi-page documents, the webpage KimKomando recommends the EcoTank ET-4760 device. It comes with a multi-page document feeder. Be sure to include your driver’s license, passport, and health insurance card at a minimum.

ONLINE — If a scanner is not an option, use an app. One such is Adobe Scan. This app makes it simple to scan anything directly from your phone. You can use it to convert documents, forms, business cards, and whiteboards into high-quality PDFs. It also offers different capture modes, so your scans are as clear as possible every time because it identifies and sharpens handwritten or printed text. It also removes annoying elements like glares and shadows. Another functional app is Genius Scan. Place a document in front of a smartphone or tablet, and the app automatically recognizes paper against the background and scans it. Also, check out Microsoft Office Lens, a scanner app for mobile devices.

SPYCAMS — When arriving at an Airbnb, rented villa, boat, motorhome, or hotel room, check for hidden spy cameras. Cameras are legally allowed only in common public spaces. Devious renters can hide smaller cameras behind furniture, vents, or decorations. Then there are the hidden cameras that can masquerade even as a Roku to an outlet extender. The best way to detect is by the lens reflection. Turn off the lights in a room and slowly scan all spaces with a flashlight or laser pointer. There is also the RF detector which can only find wireless cameras.

iPHONE — When traveling, a voyager’s flight tickets, maps, hotel reservations, and rental car data are all stored on the smartphone. But what happens if the device goes missing? For such contingencies, there are Apple AirTags and Tile Trackers. Airbags use signals from other iPhones to determine where they are located. On an iPhone, the installed “Find My” app lets you discover the device even if it’s powered off or has a dead battery. Tracking is done through another Apple device such as an iWatch, iPad, laptop, or web browser if you don’t have another Apple product. This website tells you how to do it.

ANDROIDS — These work more or less in a similar way. “Find My Device” is automatically turned on when adding a Google account to any Android device. Connect to mobile data or Wi-Fi to locate a device, have “Location” turned on, and enable the find device app. Also, The Tile 2-pack is Android compatible and has a tracker for your luggage and one to slide into your wallet.