PRASA announces $47M in water infrastructure projects in the west

PRASA President Doriel Pagán-Crespo.

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority announced plans for some $47.2 million in infrastructure projects to improve the to the water and sewerage system in western municipalities.

“We’re pleased to be able to share with the mayors and legislators of Puerto Rico’s western region the resumption of our capital improvement program that will provide projects to improve the water and sewerage systems so necessary for the municipalities and their communities,” said PRASA President Doriel Pagán-Crespo, following a meeting with them in Hormigueros.

The projects list includes the following:

Improvements to the Mayagüez Sanitary Sewerage Plant ($22.3 million), improvements to the Río Grande de Añasco Intake ($6.3 million), and the acquisition of an emergency generator for the Río Grande de Añasco raw water pump station ($1.5 million). Those projects benefit PRASA customer residing in Mayagüez, Añasco, Hormigueros, Cabo Rojo and Rincón.

The rehabilitation of the sanitary line for residents in Hormigueros and Mayagüez ($5.1 million), to eliminate overflows or damage.

The installation of a new power generator ($548,000) at the Lajas Filter Plant that helps to ensure the continuity of the water service to Lajas and San Germán, in the event of electrical interruptions.

The reactivation of the project to finish the sanitary sewer system for the Caracoles, Hatillo, Quebrada Larga, Playa and Piñales neighborhoods in the municipality of Añasco ($6.5 million) and a project to relocate and increase the capacity of the Calle Nueva sanitary line, also in Añasco ($3.8 million);

Line installation projects in agreement with the municipal governments in Rincón, Las Marías and Sabana Grande;

The acquisition of an emergency generator, currently open for bids, for the Maricao Filter Plant ($90,694);

The purchase and installation of a generator for the Pozo Japonés in San Germán ($74,000);

A generator for the Cabo Rojo Main sanitary sewer pump station ($90,694) currently open for bids and a generator for the Cerrillos pump station in the same town ($71,400);

The installation of a generator and improvements to the structure in the Hormigueros 2 well ($30,000); and,

The purchase and installation of a generator at the Cedro 1 pump station in Sabana Grande ($103,000).

“We’re working hard to provide water systems to those who don’t have them, electricity generators that allow their ongoing operation when power fails, or in case of atmospheric events, in addition to those already installed,” she said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.