PRASA invests $29M in water infrastructure projects in Northwestern towns

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority has a comprehensive infrastructure program in place for different areas of Puerto Rico.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) is investing $29 million in all of the infrastructure improvement projects it has planned for the towns of Arecibo, Hatillo, Camuy, Quebradillas, Lares, Utuado and Jayuya.

In a meeting with the mayors and elected legislators from the municipalities, PRASA Executive President Doriel Pagán-Crespo, said the improvements include the reconstruction of the 42” diameter sanitary pipeline in La Puntilla in Arecibo that is already underway at a cost of some $2 million.

Another $1.5 million will be invested in a second phase, to buy and install emergency electric generators for the seven municipalities that compromise the Arecibo operational area.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=664642&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=664642&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“We presented the projects under consideration to improve infrastructure such as: rehabilitation of the raw water intakes and improvements to the filtration plants of Hatillo- Camuy, Quebrada, Quebradillas, Santa Isabel in Utuado, Lares Urbana and Jayuya Urbana, with an approximate investment of $29 million,” the official said during a meeting held in the municipality of Camuy.

In the town of Hatillo, an electric generator was installed in the sanitary sewer stations of Carrizales and Hatillo Beach, while improvements were also done to the Hatillo-Camuy filter plant. Overall, approximately $235,000 was invested in the installation, while a 14” diameter sanitary pipe along the town’s Road PR-119 was improved at a cost of about $400,000.

Camuy’s Quebrada filter plant dam also got an upgraded system, at cost of $800,000, she said in a press release.

Another $500,000 was spent on an electric substation and emergency electric generator installed at the Quebradillas municipal dam.

Power generators were installed in the Brisas Lares, Montebello, Palma Sol sanitary sewer stations, the Lares Urbana filter plant and the wells of the Vilella system in the municipality of Lares, at an investment of $486,000.

“In the municipality of Jayuya, electric generators were installed at an investment of $582,000 in the following facilities: Mameyes Limón dam and filter plant, La Pica dam, Jayuya Urbana dam, Jesús Cruz Mirante tank pump station and Monserrate sanitary sewer station,” she said.

Similarly, Pagán said that a $6.2 million investment has been included in phase two of the sanitation project of the Coabey neighborhood in Jayuya.

“For the municipality of Utuado, an investment of $1.5 million was made in pipeline renovations, installation of an ultraviolet system panel in the sanitary sewerage plant (PAS) in Utuado and installation of electric generators in the sanitary sewer stations,” she added.

The projects carried out in recent years in Arecibo were presented in the meeting entailed an $922,803 investment to install electric generators in the area.

PRASA plans to repair drinking water pipes and the sanitary line, among other improvements, as part of its future operational projects, she said.

Author Details Author Details Ana Bisbal-López Author Details





Ana Bisbal-López is a student majoring in Journalism and Radio Production and Marketing at Sacred Heart University in Santurce, Puerto Rico. She believes media coverage is a necessity, which is why people deserve to have access to unbiased and truthful media platforms.