PRASA opens bidding cycle for $86M in infrastructure upgrade projects

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) has opened a new bidding cycle for some $86 million in infrastructure projects at its Enrique Ortega filter plant in Toa Alta and the Monte Pelao tank pump station located in Guánica.

“New projects that are about to be opened for bids will benefit more than 115,000 Puerto Rican families,” PRASA Executive President Doriel Pagán confirmed, including the ones planned for Toa Alta and Guánica.

These projects will be funded with PRASA’s own funds, as well as from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Community Development Grant Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-DR) and the State Drinking Water Revolving Fund under the provisions of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Act, she said.

The bidding documents describe the improvements as:

Rehabilitation of the Enrique Ortega filter plant to restore it after the damage caused by Hurricanes Irma and María in 2017. The improvements provide reliability, resilience, and optimization of the plant’s operations.

Relocation and construction of the Monte Pelao tank pump station in Guánica, whicn consists of installing a new 150,000-gallon tank with a pump station and the demolition of the old tank. The improvements will benefit 335 families in this municipality.

The projects are part of the work agenda that PRASA has established for the development and improvement of critical infrastructure, she said.