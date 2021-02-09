PRASA unveils $40M improvement plans for eastern-area water systems

PRASA Executive President Doriel Pagán-Crespo made the announcements during the presentation held at the Centro Criollo de Ciencias y Tecnología del Caribe (C3Tec) in Caguas.

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority announced the reconstruction of the Caguas Central Laboratory, at an investment of some $40 million.

It consists of the construction of a structure designed under the new codes established for earthquakes and atmospheric systems, PRASA Executive President Doriel Pagán-Crespo said.

She added that during the last quarter of 2021, the agency will begin some $1.5 million in improvements to the water transmission system between the towns of Guaynabo and Caguas.

Pagán-Crespo disclosed PRASA’s plans during a meeting with mayors and lawmakers representing the towns between Gurabo and Aibonito about the operational projects already completed, and the improvements to the infrastructure to be opened to bids during 2021, and the second quarter of 2022.

“Gov. Pedro Pierluisi is committed and focused on speeding up the work to improve essential services to the people and has entrusted us to work in coordination with the mayors,” she said.

“These meetings are very productive, since mayors and legislators have first-hand information on citizen needs. We started the year by holding these meetings that will continue scheduling them throughout the island,” Pagán-Crespo said during the presentation held at the Centro Criollo de Ciencias y Tecnología del Caribe (C3Tec) in Caguas.

She also revealed PRASA’s plans for their municipalities, including the construction of a connection system between Aguas Buenas and Caguas at a cost of $8.5 million, which will be financed with funding from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) program.

She also announced a bidding process and installation of power generators in all critical PRASA facilities, such as drinking water filtration plants and sanitary facilities at a cost of $7.9 million.

This investment focuses on the municipalities of Caguas, Aguas Buenas, San Lorenzo, Gurabo, Cayey, Cidra, Aibonito, Comerío and Barranquitas, she said.

Finally, she revealed a planned $859,000 investment in improvement projects for the Borinquen Sanitary Sewer Plant (PAS, in Spanish) in Caguas. This project is currently in the bidding process, which PRASA will pay for with its own funding sources, Pagán-Crespo said.

