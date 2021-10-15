PRASA unveils ‘AcueductosTV’ informational platform

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority Executive Director Doriel Pagán-Crespo.

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) unveiled its new informational space, AcueductosTV, to air on the public corporation’s AcueductosPR channel on YouTube.

Company officials said different topics of interest to the community in Puerto Rico will be discussed.

“This space that will be broadcast monthly intends to inform, educate, and disseminate relevant content on several issues, such as new projects, community initiatives, environmental protection, activities within the corporation and water quality, among others,” said PRASA Executive President Doriel Pagán-Crespo.

“With the development of this new program, PRASA takes a step forward in terms of creating new content for digital platforms,” she said.

PRASA is one of the first government entities to offer a new direct information format to citizens. The program will be available online, for consumers to consume in both video and audio format.