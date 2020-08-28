PREPA to test emergency generators in Vieques, Culebra on Aug. 30

August 28, 2020 154

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority confirmed it will interrupt the power service to test the emergency generators in the Vieques and Culebra municipal islands, this Sunday, Aug. 30.

The service interruption will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Vieques, and from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Culebra.

“The main goal is to test the emergency generators that will operate in isolation in both municipalities in the event of an emergency or major event that interrupts the service for a prolonged period,” PREPA’s Generation Director Daniel Hernández said.

This interruption of about an hour in the morning and an hour in the afternoon in Vieques and half an hour in the morning and half an hour in the afternoon in Culebra includes the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority’s pumps, the Police Headquarters and Diagnostic and Treatment Centers of both island municipalities.

The equipment tests will be done as this year’s hurricane season picks up in the Atlantic.

For updates and information about the service interruptions, visit PREPA’s website and its social network accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.