PREPA unveils 10-year, $10.7B grid revitalization program

FEMA approved $10.7 billion of funding for PREPA to repair its electric grid.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority announced the start of its Electric Grid Revitalization Program, using a $10.7 billion allocation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Details of the 10-year infrastructure modernization plan, delivered and approved by FEMA in December to rebuild and bring the electrical system on the island up to standards and capable of withstanding natural disasters are available on the public corporation’s website.

Alongside FEMA, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, PREPA will also work with the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3, in Spanish).

“These federal funds are key for our PREPA Revitalization Program (PRP) to make the important repairs and upgrades needed in our communities,” said Efran Paredes-Maisonet, CEO of PREPA.

“This is a unique opportunity to upgrade and transform the electrical system infrastructure, as such will be a top priority of our team,” he said.

“Our partnership and coordination with FEMA, HUD and COR3 throughout our PRP is essential,” Paredes said.

“We’re not only focused on repairing the damage done after the natural disasters, but we also want to provide a safe, reliable and sustainable infrastructure across our island for years to come” said Paredes, referring to the back-to-back hurricanes in 2017, which toppled the grid and left Puerto Rico in the dark for the longest stretch experienced by any US jurisdiction.

Among the types of planned upgrades, the PRP includes replacing thousands of miles of transmission and distribution lines, electric substations and generation systems.

“As of Jan. 1, initial project scoping has begun several projects across the island and all municipalities will be impacted with projects,” Paredes said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.