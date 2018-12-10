Pika Energy cuts prices to expand presence in new markets facing energy outages

December 10, 2018 97

Pika Energy, maker of the Pika Energy Island smart solar-plus-storage platform, announced a price cut of $1,000 for its Coral smart battery, effective immediately.

The price reduction follows the previous announcement of cost reductions to Pika’s Harbor smart battery line, lowering prices across all of Pika’s smart battery products.

The price reductions have been enabled through scale efficiencies achieved through rapid sales growth and are designed to deepen market share in areas where local demand is surging and other residential storage providers cannot effectively compete on performance, the company stated.

“With the recent storms in Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas and other coastal regions, demand for powerful energy storage systems has rapidly escalated,” said Ben Polito, CEO of Pika Energy. “This demand is often going unmet. Our new, lower prices will enable more of the people who need it most to be able enjoy clean, reliable backup power.”

The Coral smart battery is Pika’s entry level system, but it packs power, up to 8kW. The system will help to meet the surging demand for whole-home backup power in regions recently impacted by severe weather events. Coral is a safe and affordable smart battery built on trusted AGM technology. Coral seamlessly integrates with solar for multi-day protection from extended grid outages.

“Pika’s systems have set the bar for excellence in the Puerto Rican energy storage market,” said Juan C. Díaz-Galarza, vice president of operations at Dynamic Solar in Puerto Rico.

“By taking a platform approach, Pika enables homeowners to add more storage and access more power as their needs change,” he said. “This is very important as storms in the Caribbean continue to intensify and people look for new technologies to keep their homes safe. Instead of living in fear the next hurricane, Pika system owners are ready for the next big storm.”