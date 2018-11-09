50+ women leaders to present, mentor at the upcoming Animus conference

November 9, 2018 112

Animus, the summit designed to inspire and open doors for women to reach their highest level of personal and professional development, will hold its fourth edition on Nov. 30 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, where attendance of more than 1,000 people are expected, organizers said.

Animus is aimed at women (and men) of all ages, including students, executives, entrepreneurs, future entrepreneurs, volunteers and anyone “who wants to grow and make a difference,” founders Lucienne Gigante and Carlos Cobián said.

Animus will have more than 25 speakers this year, including local leaders and international figures, including Puerto Rican tennis player and Olympic champion Monica Puig, who for the first time, will participate in a summit where she will talk about her life and career.

“We remain committed to the economic development of women as a catalyst for our economic growth,” said Gigante.

“This year more than 50 female professionals and entrepreneurs of all ages and industries will be providing lectures, presenting products and serving as mentors, resulting in the creation of ideas, new businesses, expansion of existing companies and economic growth for Puerto Rico,” she said.

Meanwhile, Cobián added that more and more businesses are being led by women, reason why Animus is expanding its proposal to provide a showcase for existing businesses with the creation of A+ Market.

“We know that businesses led by or with women among its leaders have a higher profitability than their peers and it’s everyone’s responsibility, both men and women, to provide opportunities, connect and accelerate the growth of our ecosystem, by encouraging these businesses to reach the next level,” said Cobián.

The A+ Market is a creative space to showcase and promote innovative companies led by women who are shining in the industries of arts, fashion, services, entertainment, technology and manufacturing. Through an, open call, more than 20 companies will be chosen to present their company in the A+ Market to more than 1,000 attendees and influencers.

The summit will also include a series of workshops, called “Animus workshops” to expand upon key topics related to professional and business development, including leadership, positioning and sales, among others.

The “Mentor Booth” will return, where speakers and leaders will provide mentoring to the participants, as well as and the “Startup Showcase,” where several women-led companies were chosen to present their business proposals to the public.

Among them, is young woman who incubated her business in the Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico’s Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Program.

To access the list of invitees and A+ Market participants, click here.