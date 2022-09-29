President Biden to visit Puerto Rico; FAA notice indicates Oct. 3 date 

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

President Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden said today he will visit Puerto Rico, and a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notice issued today indicates the trip is slated for Oct. 3.

In the notice the FAA Safety Team (FAAST Team) said “Expect VIP movement October 03, 2022 in the vicinity of San Juan, PR. Pilots can expect temporary airspace restrictions in conjunction with this VIP movement.”

“The FAA recommends that all aircraft operators check NOTAMs OFTEN for temporary airspace restrictions prior to operations within this region,” it stated.

A NOTAM is a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means, according to the FAA.

Specific instructions and restrictions will be provided once the NOTAM has been issued, the FAA stated.

Biden announced today that he intends to visit Puerto Rico to get first-hand knowledge of the catastrophic damages caused by Hurricane Fiona to the island last week. He also plans to travel to Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s ravage.