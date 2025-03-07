PRHTA expands tourism initiatives with meetings in Ponce, Aguadilla

Members of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association’s Sales and Marketing Committee meet to discuss key tourism initiatives.

The discussions focused on marketing, cruise port development and event logistics as registration opens for the Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2025 event.

The Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (PRHTA) is expanding its tourism initiatives on the island with recent discussions at the Caribe Hilton focusing on marketing strategies, cruise port developments and transportation logistics for major events.

The trade group will also host an industry meeting in Aguadilla on March 12 to support hoteliers and hospitality businesses in the western region.

Meanwhile, supplier registration has opened for Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2025, an event connecting Caribbean tourism businesses with global travel buyers.

The PRHTA Sales and Marketing Committee convened at the Caribe Hilton to review key developments in Puerto Rico’s tourism sector.

Clarivette Díaz, general manager of the San Juan Cruise Port, provided updates on infrastructure improvements, strategies to enhance visitor experiences and the economic benefits for local businesses.

Representatives from Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, shared insights on tourism trends and marketing efforts aimed at increasing air and cruise arrivals.

A key topic was the potential impact of Bad Bunny’s residency in Puerto Rico. Roberto Rodríguez, chair of PRHTA’s Transportation Committee, led discussions on transportation planning and partnerships to manage the expected influx of visitors.

The committee also explored launching a centralized website to improve event visibility and visitor engagement.

PRHTA’s next meeting will take place on March 11 at the Ponce Hilton, with a focus on expanding tourism beyond San Juan and highlighting opportunities in the Porta Caribe region.

To further support Puerto Rico’s tourism industry, the association is organizing a special meeting for hoteliers and hospitality professionals in the western region. Scheduled for March 12 at the Courtyard Aguadilla’s Grand Borinquen Ballroom, the event will provide business owners with tools to strengthen marketing and advertising efforts.

The meeting will also include training sessions on attracting visitors and gathering industry feedback to help position Puerto Rico as a leading global destination.

In addition to these local initiatives, PRHTA has announced that supplier registration is now open for Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2025, which is considered the region’s top business-to-business event for tourism professionals.

Taking place in Antigua & Barbuda, the marketplace will feature a redesigned selling floor to improve networking and business opportunities. A new live chat function has also been introduced to assist with registration.

For more details on PRHTA’s initiatives and upcoming events, visit the association’s official channels.