PRHTA seeks to ‘empower, educate, inspire’ at annual convention

Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (PRHTA) executives announced details of their upcoming three-day annual convention, which will focus on “Empowering, Educating and Inspiring” through a series of activities.

The convention is slated to take place Nov. 5-7 at the Caribe Hilton hotel.

“After a short pause in producing the only annual convention for hotel and tourism professionals in Puerto Rico, we proudly announce that we’re returning with three days full of events, seminars, competitions and workshops, among many other activities,” said PRHTA Board Chair Pablo Torres.

The event will open with a presentation of a study by firm Inteligencia Económica, that will allow the PRHTA to have a profile of the behavior and contribution that tourism is making to the economy, after the passage of Hurricane María, Torres said.

This year’s Buyers & Suppliers Showcase participants will be able to exhibit their products and services, while having the opportunity to have one-on-one meetings with potential buyers, to maximize their time and create new business relationships, PRHTA President Clarisa Jiménez said of the event scheduled for Nov. 6.

The educational track will include a range of certifications such as CPR and Blood Pathogens, Food Handling and the “Six Keys to Customer Service,” among others, she said, adding that a series of “power talks” to empower tourism employees is also on the agenda.

The PRHTA’s event will also include the Chairman’s Lunch, featuring a panel entitled “Innovation in hospitality, planning, development and marketing.”

