Prime Air unveils plans for $1.4M temperature-controlled storage facility

The facility seeks to supply the growing demand from pharmaceutical companies and medical devices on the island, company officials said.

With an investment of $1.4 million and applying the “most advanced technology and infrastructure,” Puerto Rican global transportation and logistics services company, Prime Air Corp. began the construction of its second temperature-controlled warehouse in the cargo area of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

The facility seeks to supply the growing demand from pharmaceutical companies and medical devices on the island, company officials said.

The new 12,500 square foot temperature-controlled warehouse will have the capacity to store 850 pallets with a temperature setting between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius for products or components that require normal storage conditions.

It is expected to be ready in November. The Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) assigned the company $350,000 for the construction phase and to purchase machinery and equipment, the agency announced.

Prime Air Corp. offers air, sea or land transportation services for cargo, storage and delivery of machinery, equipment, or products to any destination in the world. Specialized in handling air and maritime services for the manufacturing, pharmaceutical and device industries, Prime Air also transports large and heavy equipment, sensitive and refrigerated cargo, hazardous materials, as well as chartered aircraft, among others.

Prime Air “will continue to provide the manufacturing industry with added value to their production since they will have the peace of mind of knowing that their products will be stored in a place where they have the same quality controls,” DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre said.

“These facilities will house products that are marketed throughout the world, which once again positions us as the ideal destination to do business,” he said.

In 2019, Prime Air established the first warehouse of its kind at the LMM for the handling and distribution of refrigerated products to any destination in the world.

Iris Vincent, president and co-founder of Prime Air Corp., agent company in Puerto Rico of the North American Stevens Global Logistics, said with the establishment of its second controlled temperature warehouse “we expand and strengthen our services to continue playing a proactive role in the manufacturing sector’s supply chain for the movement of cargo outside of Puerto Rico.”

“As we have done since 2019, the manufacturing industry will have an extension of its facilities in Prime Air since our clients’ products or materials are kept in the same type of environment and the same strict controls that they have in their plants to ensure the continuity of their business plans in any situation or emergency,” said Vincent.

The new warehouse will have a monitoring program that allows customers to see in real time and from their cell phone, the current temperature and humidity of their stored merchandise. The facilities will also be monitored by a closed-circuit television system 24/7, controlled access, intrusion alarm system and inventory control system.

Furthermore, all cargo collection and handling operations follow the processes of the Transportation Security Administration and the security criteria of the Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism, Vincent said.