Prime Restoration Services is Puerto Rico’s 1st fast emergency response company

August 19, 2020 283

With a $200,000 investment and the creation of 15 new jobs, Prime Restoration Services has opened an operation in Puerto Rico, becoming the first company on the island to provide specialized services in response and immediate restoration to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, fires and pandemics.

In addition, it offers the industrial sector, consultancy in risk prevention and mitigation and training focused on health and safety, said Roberto Duque, director of operations of the Ponce-based company.

“In 2017, Puerto Rico experienced great devastation and losses due to the impact of Hurricane María and since December 2019 the earth has not stopped shaking, causing chaos and devastation in the southwest region,” said Duque, who has more than 25 years of experience in rapid response, rescue and security.

“Given the ongoing seismic activity that we’re experiencing, the emergency we’re addressing with the COVID-19 pandemic and in the face of the hurricane season, Prime Restoration Services comes to provide 24/7 services for the recovery, restoration and cleaning of infrastructures or the environment due to natural disasters,” Duque said.

Prime Restoration Services offers business and residential rehabilitation services with its certified and experienced emergency response personnel, state-of-the-art equipment, a stocked warehouse, and a mobile unit outfitted to handle emergencies, he said.

Disaster recovery services include cleanup, damage repair, and water restoration; repair and restoration of fire damage; remediation and restoration of mold, cleaning and restoration of damage caused by storms and hurricanes and commercial and industrial services, among others.

Furthermore, the company provides cleaning and pollution mitigation services in response to spills of dangerous materials, such as hazardous chemical substances, biological agents and liquid fuels, as well as the discharges of harmful gases into the environment.

Prime Restoration Services is owned by Prime Janitorial, a firm that specialized in disinfection and sanitation services for hospitals, industries and businesses.