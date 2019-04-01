PRiMEX launches exports program with selection of 12 Puerto Rican co.’s

April 1, 2019 48

Twelve companies were selected to participate in a new export program launched by the Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension Inc.

As part of the program each participant will receive 60 hours of free training, coaching and educational materials with which entrepreneurs can create their export plan and implement them with PRiMEX’s support.

The main objective of PRiMEX’s export program, which is led by Astrid Vélez, is to raise awareness when it comes to exports, generate interest and train and mentor participants.

The selected companies were: Environmental Quiality Laboratories Inc., Prime Controls Inc., Beaering Budy Inc., Valero Inc., Take a Sip LLC, Hortalizas Hidropónicas del Oeste, Destilería Nacional Inc., Pet Plastic LLC, Erasmos Ramos Inc., GFree Foods LLC, Empresas La Famosa Inc. and Nova Atlas Manufactura Inc.

“We have companies from all over the island. The sectors that we’re benefiting with the selection of those companies are: engineering, electrical equipment, metals, transportation, food and beverage, rubber and plastics, and electronic equipment for medical care,

said PRiMEX Executive Director Migdalia Rosado.

“As part the process to choose the companies, our evaluation team took into consideration a number of criteria defining the profile of a company with the potential to export, including economic resources for export activities, marketing strategies, the commitment of the company’s management to export and the company’s potential to export the product or service,” she said.

Each company will have up to two participants attending, and their commitment and attendance is required during the development of the exports plan to finish the training and receive their certificate upon graduating in June.